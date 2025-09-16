Festival Foods sold to St. Louis-based supermarket chain

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Festival Foods, the Wisconsin-based grocery chain, has been purchased by Schnucks, a Midwest based supermarket chain, according to a press release from Festival.

According to the release, Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO of Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced the 1939 Group, Inc.’s definitive agreement to purchase 100% of the shares of the Wisconsin-based parent company of Skogen’s Festival Foods and Hometown Grocers, Inc.

“Our family is honored to be entrusted with the Skogen family legacy, one that began serving Wisconsin communities in 1946 and continued for decades under the leadership of Dave and Barb, and later, under Mark as CEO,” said Todd Schnuck. “Schnucks, Skogen’s Festival Foods and Hometown Grocers share a strikingly similar set of core values, tracing our success to decades of consistently focusing on the communities we serve, the values we share and the ongoing quest for excellence in grocery retail. With this combination, we’re welcoming more than 8,000 associates to our family, unifying two family legacies and redefining what it means to be a regional grocer.”