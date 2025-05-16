Festa Italiana returning to Green Bay this weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — More than $100 million in exotic Lamborghinis and Ferraris will be on display in Green Bay this weekend for enthusiasts and families to enjoy, and if you're hoping to put the work week in your rear view mirror, you're in luck.

Festa Italiana at the Automobile Gallery and Event Center in Green Bay is returning for its 3rd year, and as Automobile Gallery Curation Director Darrel Burnett promises, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I feel like someone has handed me the keys to the front door at Tiffany's for one day, and it's my opportunity to share that all with my friends," Burtnett explained, "We have amazing one-of-ones. These cars have never been seen before at Festa Italina. We have the original Ferrari that Argentine President Juan Perone bought."

Burnett is promising this year's event will be bigger and better, and he says at least eight decades of Italian vehicles will be represented this weekend, complete with cheese, gelato and other Italian favorites.

"There's something for everyone. That's what makes this a great event," Burnett says.

Burnett adds that he uses the entire year to organize the event, in hopes of offering a one-of-a-kind experience.

"But, the amazing part of this and the most rewarding part of this is the fact that anyone who comes here can just relax. We've done all the worrying, and we've done all the collecting, and now this is an opportunity for all of us great time," Burnett said.

As a reminder, Festa Italiana kicks off this Saturday at 2 p.m., and that goes all the way until 6 p.m. at the Automobile Gallery and Event Center on Adams Street. To learn more about tickets and prices, you can click here.