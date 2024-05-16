Festa Italiana returning to Green Bay bigger and better

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — More than $70 million in Italian cars will be on display in downtown Green Bay this weekend—ready for automotive enthusiasts and anyone curious about Italian cuisine and entertainment!

More than eight decades of Italian automobiles in every shape, size and color are being carefully prepared, polished and parked for this weekend's Festa Italiana.

Automobile Gallery and Event Center Executive Director Darrel Burnett offered an up-close glimpse of the event and explained how this year is poised to be bigger and better than ever.

“And, I’ve curated over 100 special Italian cars from all over the United States to be here in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday May 18. It’s going to be an exciting and beautiful day all the way around,” Burnett said.

Burnett is promising this weekend's showing will be well worth the year-long wait.

“We’re going to have double the cars, and we also have some wonderful sponsors, and not only are they sponsoring, but they’re going to have booths here. It’s going to be a nice, relaxing, fun day,” Burnett said.

Car lovers are excited to finally experience some of the different automobiles most people have only seen in movies or on posters as a kid.

“Scissor doors, the wonderful edges. Many believe, and I’m one of them, that this was the first true super car, and everything we now see around this room for the most part was launched with this car back in 1974,” Burnett explained.

However, Festa Italiana is much more than a car show.

There will be Italian food, drinks and entertainment.

“And, in other cases, I consider this more of an art show than a car show. It’s like seeing a Monet, next to a Rembrandt, next to a Picasso,” Burnett said.

Festa Italiana starts this Saturday at 2 PM and goes until 6 PM.

