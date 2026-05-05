FEMA's storm damage assessment begins

MADISON (NBC 26) — As northeast Wisconsin neighbors work to rebuild following this spring’s historic flooding, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now stepping in to assess damage in affected areas.

Wisconsin Emergency Management says statewide Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (JPDAs) began last week. These assessments are conducted by federal, state, and local officials for both individual and public assistance.

The JPDA for individual assistance is aimed at reviewing the impact on homes and residents, while the JPDA for public assistance focuses on evaluating public infrastructure. Both types of assessments will take place across multiple counties.

In northeast Wisconsin, that includes Brown, Manitowoc, Oconto, Outagamie, Waupaca and Winnebago counties, as well as the Oneida Nation.

“Our priority is to work collaboratively across all levels of government to determine if our state qualifies for federal assistance,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “These Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments help us understand the full scope of devastation to communities across Wisconsin. We are committed to securing every potential resource to ensure help reaches the people who need it most as quickly as possible.”

The first step in the JPDA process is for FEMA to collect information alongside county emergency management officials. Both Waupaca County Emergency Management and Outagamie County Emergency Management said Tuesday that they are conducting their assessments this week. Local and state officials say they will knock on doors to speak with families but will not visit every home.

While FEMA assistance is not available at this time, the state said the data being collected now will help decide whether a request for a federal disaster declaration is needed. Such a declaration allows for more resources and funding than the previously declared state of emergency made by Gov. Evers and typically requires presidential approval. The deadline for Wisconsin to submit a federal disaster declaration request is May 23. If the request is submitted and approved, counties will share information with residents about how to apply for assistance.

County officials remind residents that this process will take time and encourage them to file a claim with their insurance company and continue documenting damage in the meantime. Damage can be reported to 211 Wisconsin at any time.