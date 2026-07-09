FDL Fresh 5 Farmers Market Donation Program kicks off its 10th year on Saturday in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership is launching the 10th annual FDL Fresh 5 Farmers Market Donation Program on Saturday, July 11, at the Downtown Fond du Lac Farmers Market.

The program encourages farmers and vendors to donate excess produce, whole grains, protein, baked goods, and canned and jarred goods at the end of each market day. Donated food is collected and provided to Fondy Food Pantry in Fond du Lac.

According to 2023 data from Feeding America, more than 11,560 people in Fond du Lac County — including more than 3,400 children — are at risk of going hungry. The program aims to address both food insecurity and food waste, giving at-risk residents access to fresh and locally grown foods that are not always available or affordable.

Each year, billions of pounds of food are thrown away in the U.S., with some estimates indicating up to 20% of the country's food supply goes to waste. Through FDL Fresh 5, up to 3,000 lbs. of fresh, nutritious goods have been donated annually, reducing unnecessary food waste while expanding access to fresh food for food-insecure populations in Fond du Lac.

Collections will take place each Saturday from July 11 through Oct. 18, with the exception of Sept. 12.

For updates on the event, you can visit Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership on Facebook and Instagram.