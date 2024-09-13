FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A groundbreaking new drug has been approved by the FDA to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease in its early stages, offering new hope for millions of Americans affected by the condition.

The drug, Kisunla, becomes the third treatment approved by the FDA that targets the underlying causes of Alzheimer's disease. It's designed to slow cognitive decline, giving individuals more time to maintain their independence.

Dr. David Ferguson, a financial health care advocate from De Pere, highlights the importance of this approval in combating Alzheimer's.

"This new approval is a big step forward in the fight against the disease," said Ferguson. "The drug helps remove a protein long thought to be associated with cognitive decline. It represents a new class of drug researched to target one of the underlying mechanisms of dementia."

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, almost 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, including over 110,000 in Wisconsin.

Nina Sparano

As the battle against Alzheimer’s continues, the Fox Cities community is gearing up for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. NBC 26’s Nina Sparano will host the event this Saturday in Neenah.

Date: Saturday

Location: Jewelers Mutual Group, Jewelers Park Drive, Neenah

Registration: Opens at 8:30 a.m.

Walk Begins: 10:00 a.m.

To learn more and sign up for the event, CLICK HERE

