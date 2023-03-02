FD: Smoke detectors alerted occupant to fire

Working smoke detectors alerted an occupant to a duplex fire Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue.

No one was hurt, and everyone was able to get out of the building, the news release said.

The scene was along the 200 block of Kaukauna Street in Menasha at a two-story duplex.

Firefighters got the call shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

One apartment in the building cannot be lived in after the fire and the residents were displaced, the news release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is considered an accident, the news release said.