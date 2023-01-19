FBI offering $25,000 reward for information in Wisconsin Family Action building arson

MADISON (NBC 26) — More than eight months since the office of an anti-abortion organization was vandalized, the FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information.

The Wisconsin Family Action executive office, located in Madison, was vandalized on May 8. Authorities said two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the office.

Authorities also found graffiti written on the outside of the building near a broken window that stated, "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either." Additional graffiti was written that included the anarchist "A" and the numbers "1312."

FBI Milwaukee

As previously reported, Wisconsin Family Action had offered an award of up to $1,500 to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in the case.

According to Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based news site, an organization called "Jane's Revenge" sent a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

This case is being investigated by the Madison Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI. Those with information concerning this case, are asked to call the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.