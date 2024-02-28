FBI offering $15k for information on Elijah Vue
Prev
Next
The FBI is looking for any information that could lead to finding 3-year-old Elijah Vue. He's been missing for more than a week.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 10:50:01-05
The FBI is offering $15,000 for any information to leading to Elijah Vue.
The 3-year-old Manitowoc County boy has been missing for more than a week.
Searchers have combed the land and rivers around Elijah's home and police investigators have brought in drones.
Elijah's mother and her boyfriend are both in jail facing child neglect charges.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.