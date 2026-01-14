Faulty dehumidifier sparks early morning house fire

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A faulty dehumidifier is being blamed for an early morning house fire that filled a single-story home with thick smoke.

Oconto police and firefighters responded around 2:24 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 200 block of Washburn Avenue after reports of a possible fire.

When officers arrived, the home was already full of smoke, and the source of the flames appeared to be coming from the basement.

Fire crews entered the home with zero visibility due to heavy smoke conditions and used a 1¾‑inch hose line to fight the fire.

Thermal imaging cameras helped firefighters quickly locate the flames near a corner of the basement. The flames were doused within minutes, and crews confirmed the fire had not spread beyond its point of origin.

Investigators say the fire started inside a dehumidifier unit. While the flames were contained to that appliance, the home experienced significant smoke damage.

Firefighters ventilated the home by opening windows and using fans to clear the air. No residents, officers, or firefighters were injured during the incident.

Oconto Fire Rescue dispatched two engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, and a command truck, with a total of 12 firefighters on scene alongside two Oconto Police officers.

We are working to learn how much damage the smoke caused.