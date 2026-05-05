Father charged after missing Oshkosh child case; pair found safe in California

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A father at the center of a Missing Child Alert in Oshkosh is now facing a felony charge after investigators say he left the state with his 6-year-old son in violation of a custody order.

Court records show John M. Madigan, 40, has been charged with felony interference with custody. The charge stems from events between April 30 and May 5.

Madigan made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday afternoon via video while in custody. A $1,000 signature bond was set.

As part of his bond conditions, Madigan is ordered:



Not to leave the state of Wisconsin

To have no unsupervised contact with the child referenced in the Oshkosh Police Department report

To follow all existing family court orders

The court scheduled his next appearance for May 18.

The charge follows a multi-day search after Oshkosh police reported Madigan and his son, Justin, missing late last week.

Authorities initially said the two were last seen the morning of April 30 near their home on Cumberland Trail. Police expanded their search in that neighborhood and asked residents to check surveillance footage.

In a later update, investigators confirmed the father and son had left Wisconsin. They were eventually located in Los Angeles, California, and police say both are safe.

Madigan remains under bond conditions ahead of his next hearing later this month.