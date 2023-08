GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — The pilot of a single engine airplane was killed in a crash early this afternoon.

Around 12:57 P.M. the Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of an airplane crash at the Central County Airport in the Town of Helvetia in Waupaca County.

Preliminary investigation shows the single engine plane overturned while landing, causing fatal injuries to the pilot.

The name of the pilot has not been released and this incident is still under investigation.