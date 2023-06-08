Fatal motorcycle-involved crash in Freedom calls for increased awareness

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — A motorcycle and SUV collided at the intersection of County Highway TK E and Greiner Road in Freedom Wednesday night. The incident claimed the life of a 52-year-old man from Seymour.

The motorcycle rider was traveling northbound on County Highway TK E, while the SUV driver, a 40-year-old man from the Town of Grand Chute, was heading westbound on Greiner Road. The SUV driver did not yield the right of way to the motorcycle, resulting in a crash, which is still under investigation.

The event served as a reminder of the risks associated with increased motorcycle traffic during the warmer months.

Alissa Henrickson, an experienced rider, shared her perspective on the dangers faced by motorcyclists.

“Unfortunately, that is the downside of this activity that we love and enjoy is you know that the accident aspect of it,” Alissa Henrickson, Exodus Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclist Association.

Henrickson has been riding since she was 19. Those 25 years of experience came with 25 years of risk on the road.

“A driver cut me off in the roundabout when I had right of way so I had to lay my bike down,” said Henrickson.

She walked away with just a sprain, but others aren’t so lucky.

Jonathan Kersten, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper who patrols on a motorcycle, gave advice on how accidents can be prevented.

“People making left turns or just even merging to another lane, they should always check their mirror twice and allow extra time around motorcycles,” said Kersten.

He also urged all drivers to be aware of motorcycles on the road, as motorcycles have different stopping distances compared to regular vehicles.

“Ride defensively as a motorcycle and don’t take risks,” said Kersten.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there have been nearly 8,918 motorcycle-involved crashes in Wisconsin over the past five years. With 88% of those resulting in injury or fatality, it is crucial for drivers of all vehicles to prioritize safety and vigilance on the road.