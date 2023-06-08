Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fatal motorcycle crash in Freedom

Motorcycle crash
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Burke, Amy
Motorcycle crash
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 11:54:44-04

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — A 52-year-old man from Seymour is dead after a motorcycle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Freedom.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway E and Greiner Road.

Initial findings showed that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway E approaching Greiner Road. At the same time, a driver headed west didn't yield the right of way and hit the man.

The intersection was closed for about five hours for the investigation and has reopened.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!