Fatal motorcycle crash in Freedom

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — A 52-year-old man from Seymour is dead after a motorcycle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Freedom.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway E and Greiner Road.

Initial findings showed that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway E approaching Greiner Road. At the same time, a driver headed west didn't yield the right of way and hit the man.

The intersection was closed for about five hours for the investigation and has reopened.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.