Fatal Highway 57 crash leads to homicide charges for Chilton woman

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Chilton woman faces four felony homicide charges after authorities say she was drunk and driving in the wrong lane during a head-on crash that killed two people in Calumet County.

Prosecutors say that Vicky L. Fesing, 58, caused the March 5, 2025 collision on Highway 57 near Shady Lane Drive in the Town of Charlestown in Calumet County while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171, more than twice Wisconsin’s legal limit.

Judge Carey J. Reed quashed a warrant based on Fesing’s court appearance and set a $250,000 signature bond with strict conditions, including GPS monitoring, home arrest upon release from medical care, mandatory medical updates, absolute sobriety, no driving, no contact with victims’ families, and prohibitions on entering taverns, leaving Wisconsin, or applying for a passport while the case is pending.

Fesing is due back in court on April 10.

According to the criminal complaint, a driver reported seeing a dark-colored SUV weaving into the opposite lane minutes before the crash. Investigators say Fesing’s vehicle struck a red pickup truck carrying a married couple from New Holstein, identified by deputies as Ronald and Nancy Woelfel. Emergency responders found the couple critically injured; lifesaving efforts at a local hospital were unsuccessful.

Witnesses told investigators Fesing had been drinking at the Twisted Tap bar for nearly four hours before the crash, consuming six mixed Crown Royal cocktails and two shots with no food other than popcorn. Hospital records and state crime lab testing confirmed high levels of alcohol in her blood.

Each charge is a Class D felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. Under Wisconsin law, a conviction would also revoke Fesing’s driver’s license for five years and require at least five years of initial confinement for each count unless a judge finds a compelling reason to impose less.

Fesing suffered serious injuries in the crash and was hospitalized. Authorities have been unable to confirm her current whereabouts after she was discharged from a Milwaukee-area hospital in late July.

