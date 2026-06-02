Fatal crash case dismissed after defendant's death

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Chilton woman facing homicide charges in connection to a deadly crash has died, according to court records. Vicky L. Fesing, 59, died Wednesday, May 27.

Calumet County Judge Carey Reed dismissed the case Monday after Fesing’s attorneys filed a motion notifying the court of her death.

Prosecutors said Fesing caused the March 5, 2025, collision on Highway 57 near Shady Lane Drive in the Town of Charlestown while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.171 — more than twice Wisconsin’s legal limit.

Ronald and Nancy Woelfel, both of New Holstein, died in the crash. Fesing suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

A criminal complaint said a driver saw a dark-colored SUV weaving into the opposite lane minutes before the crash. Investigators said Fesing’s vehicle struck a red pickup truck carrying the Woelfels. Emergency responders found the couple critically injured; lifesaving efforts at a local hospital were unsuccessful.

Witnesses told investigators Fesing had been drinking at the Twisted Tap bar for nearly four hours before the crash, consuming six mixed Crown Royal cocktails and two shots, with only popcorn to eat. Hospital records and state crime lab testing confirmed high levels of alcohol in her blood.

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