Fatal crash: 81-year-old Cecil woman dead after rollover crash in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 81-year-old woman died after authorities said she lost control on a wet road and crashed Wednesday night in Shawano County.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office said officers responded at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Townline Road, just east of Highway 117, within the town of Hartland.

Responders found the woman trapped in her vehicle. Despite efforts to save her life, the sheriff's office said as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, she was pronounced dead on the scene. She was identified as an 81-year-old woman from the Cecil area.

The initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling westbound on Townline Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch adjacent to the eastbound lane.

As a result, the sheriff's office said the vehicle struck a tree and then appeared to have rolled before coming to rest. At the time of the crash, road conditions were reported by the responding deputy to have been wet and becoming ice-covered due to heavy freezing rain.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Shawano Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bonduel Fire Department and Bonduel EMS.

The crash is still under investigation.