Farmers' Market on Broadway returning to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The active weather we experienced Tuesday night is moving out of the region, just in time for the 21st annual Farmers' Market to return for the season.

"We're super excited to have the Farmers' Market starting again. I mean, it is kind of the kickoff to the summer season," said On Broadway Chief Operating Officer, Allie Thut.

On Broadway Chief Operating Officer Allie Thut says she's elated about the 19-week season kicking off Wednesday night and attracting an estimated 10,000 people each week to downtown Green Bay.

"We are excited to have a ton of people down here at the district and support all the local vendors and have a great season," Thut said.

"What's the feeling just walking around, the smiling faces and just seeing people embracing all the nice weather. What's that like," asked NBC 26 Today's MacLeod Hageman.

"On a nice weather day, down here is a popular place to be. You're going to see people of all different ages enjoying the market, having fun. It's a place to meet up with your friends after work to get some food and support the local vendors are here," Thut said.

Thut says On Broadway is adding cultural programming days and expanding the Kids' Market this year to eight weeks and eight vendors.

With construction underway on the Public Market, Thut says they're focusing on this year's Farmers' Market before setting their sights on plans for next year's Farmers' Market and how it might be affected by the new Public Market venue.

So, she encourages everyone to come check it out at least once.

"It's a fun place to be on a Wednesday evening, and we're happy to be able to host it here in the district," Thut said.

The Farmers' Market on Broadway begins Wednesday night and runs through the end of September.

That's every Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. until Labor Day.

After that, the Farmers' Market will wrap up at 7 PM.

