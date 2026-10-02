Farmers feel added pressure as gas prices climb across Wisconsin

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — As gas prices continue to change, many Northeast Wisconsin people say higher costs at the pump are forcing them to rethink their spending habits, while farmers warn the financial impact stretches far beyond filling up a vehicle.

For Green Bay-area drivers, the increase in fuel costs is impossible to ignore.

"It's way too overpriced," Green Bay-area driver Joshua Turner said.

Like many drivers, Turner says rising prices have led to changes in his daily routine. On job sites, he and his co-workers are carpooling more often to save money.

"We've been leaving our vehicles at the jobs and then taking one vehicle there instead of multiple," Turner said.

Others say higher gas prices are forcing them to cut back on discretionary spending.

"Kind of giving up the fun things to do and just paying what you have to pay," Jenny Carlson said.

While most drivers are looking for ways to reduce fuel expenses, farmers say they have fewer options.

Kewaunee County farmer Clark Riemer says fuel costs are just one piece of a growing financial challenge facing agriculture.

"It could mean the end of the family farm if input costs stay high," Riemer said.

Riemer argues that changes to federal programs and shifting market conditions have made it more difficult for farmers to stay profitable. He says recent tariffs have reduced demand for soybeans, while rising operating expenses continue to squeeze already thin margins.

"I have no way of passing that on when I go and sell my grain," he said.

Unlike everyday drivers who may be able to drive less or delay unnecessary trips, Riemer says farmers depend on fuel to keep equipment running during critical parts of the growing season. Some of that equipment requires tanks capable of holding more than 250 gallons of fuel.

"So, start putting $6.50 fuel in that tank and tell me you're not a little worried," he said.

Meanwhile, drivers like Turner say they're hoping prices eventually trend lower.

"I'd like to see it back down to $3 or something," Turner said.

For Jenny Carlson, even a modest drop would make a difference, as she remembers what it was like to fill up her vehicle a year ago.

"Probably $20 cheaper," she said.

For Riemer, the stakes are higher than simply saving money. He hopes to eventually pass the family farm on to his son, but says the economic outlook has him questioning whether that dream is still realistic.

"My son wants the farm, but I don't know if he's going to want to work an off-farm job in order to support the farm," Riemer said. "This could be the end of it."

Drivers looking to save money can compare local fuel prices using the NBC 26 Gas Price Tracker linked with this story.