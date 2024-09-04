Fans turn out for Packers send-off

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers are flying to Brazil after leaving Austin Straubel Airport bright and early Wednesday morning.

A few fans showed up early to give players and coaches a proper send-off celebration.

"My parents have been bringing us here since we were young. We live close to the airport. So, we've had the benefit of seeing lots of these, sending teams off and welcoming the team back after victories and losses," said Packers fan Jessica Zeitler of Ashwaubenon.

Zeitler was cheering on the team while they boarded the behemoth Boeing 777.

"We've been waiting for this, and we're going to have to wait another couple weeks till they're home on our territory, but we're really excited for it," Zeitler said.

Zeitler adds that it's important to show support even when the team loses.

"We feel bad, and we only imagine how they feel, and if we're true fans, we support them through the thick and thin," Zeitler said.

Eleven hours after the Packers left Austin Straubel, they'll be landing in South America and likely greeted by fans like Marcus Rovere.

Rovere says finally watching the team in person will be a dream come true after managing the Brazilian Green Bay Packers Twitter account for the last 13 years.

He says when he learned they would be playing in Brazil, he couldn't believe it!

"I got really emotional at the time. There were a little bit of tears for a grown man, but there were so many times watching the Packers and wishing to be at Lambeau Field, something I couldn't do yet. The Packers are coming. So this is a real dream come true," Rovere said.

Rovere said the Packers have quite the fan base in Brazil, and it's not just because of their winning history and green and gold colors.

"But, what is important is that the Packers do not have an owner. The team belongs to the city. The team belongs to the people. The team belongs to the fans, and this is very similar to our soccer teams. Brazilian soccer teams don't have owners too. Brazilian soccer teams belongs to the fans, belongs to the people," Rovere added.

As a reminder, the Green Bay Packers are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles this Friday, and you can watch it right here on NBC 26.