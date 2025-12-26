Fans excited for 'Song Sung Blue' as it premieres in theaters over the holiday week

MEQUON — Milwaukee moviegoers flocked to Marcus North Shore Cinema on Christmas Eve for one of the first local screenings of "Song Sung Blue."

The movie tells the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, better known in Southeast Wisconsin as Lightning & Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute band that captivated audiences across the Cream City. Their journey of dreams, love and overcoming tragedy has resonated with audiences during the holiday season.

"I heard they were calling it a love letter to Milwaukee," Sandi Brooks, who attended the screening, said.

The film follows the couple's story of perseverance through difficult times, a message that struck a chord with viewers.

"Went through trauma and came out the other end of it being nice and positive thinkers, and that's a good thing these days, positive thinking," Lynn Rix, another moviegoer, said.

Theater four at Marcus North Shore filled quickly as anticipation built for the screening. Many attendees came because of the extensive promotional campaign that has swept through Milwaukee in recent weeks.

"It's been nice to see the different events to occur around Milwaukee, Kopp's Custard, Kringle making," Brooks said.

Leading man Hugh Jackman spent several days in and around Milwaukee promoting the film, making appearances at local establishments and connecting with the community.

Claire Sardina, the real-life Thunder and subject of the film, was present for the special screening. She celebrated her birthday the day before the film's wide release, expressing excitement about sharing her story with the world.

"I love being here because this is where the movie is from," Sardina said.

As the film prepares for its Christmas Day wide release, Sardina reflected on the timing.

"Knowing that on Christmas Day, when we'll be visiting friends and family, others will be out there actually seeing this wonderful movie," Sardina said.

