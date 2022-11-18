Fans cheer on Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY — Despite a heart-breaking loss against the Tennessee Titans, Packers fans turned out Thursday to support the green and gold.

It was a chilly evening ahead of the game, but tailgaters banded together to keep warm.

Dr. Erin Stevens recommended dressing in layers, staying hydrated, and packing a piece of cardboard into the game to use on your seat.

She added that drinking alcohol before a game might make you feel like you're warmer, but it can actually have an opposite effect.

In the end, the Titans defeated the Packers at Lambeau, 27-17, but a good time was had by everyone who attended.

