Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fans cheer on Green Bay Packers

Packers fans show up Thursday, despite chilly weather
Fans stay warm ahead of Packers game
MacLeod Hageman
Fans stay warm ahead of Packers game
Posted at 7:51 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 09:33:47-05

GREEN BAY — Despite a heart-breaking loss against the Tennessee Titans, Packers fans turned out Thursday to support the green and gold.

It was a chilly evening ahead of the game, but tailgaters banded together to keep warm.

Dr. Erin Stevens recommended dressing in layers, staying hydrated, and packing a piece of cardboard into the game to use on your seat.

She added that drinking alcohol before a game might make you feel like you're warmer, but it can actually have an opposite effect.

In the end, the Titans defeated the Packers at Lambeau, 27-17, but a good time was had by everyone who attended.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WGBA_Green Bay Holiday Parade_TZ FS.png

The Holiday Parades Are Coming!