Family works together to help neighbors shovel snow

DE PERE (NBC 26) — People of all ages are embracing the winter conditions across Wisconsin.

Abby Green says she and her family love the snow, and they enjoy helping their neighbors whenever they can.

She says some of their neighbors need a little extra help during the winter months, because some of them are elderly while others have newborns, and she's happy to help.

She says the best part about helping her neighbors is spending extra time with her children and teaching them to appreciate their neighbors.

"It's so wonderful to have them out here helping us all the time especially they go over on their own and help the neighbors. They like helping them, and they don't even have to ask them," Green said.

The kids say Thursday's snow was a bit harder to make into snowmen and snowballs, but they say there's still a lot of winter left in the season, and they're confident they'll get their chance again.