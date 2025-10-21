Family safely escapes Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A family and their dog escaped unharmed after a fire broke out in the attic of their Town of Fond du Lac home Monday evening.

The Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call at 6:03 p.m. on October 20 from a woman at N4861 County Highway V, who reported her roof was on fire with smoke coming from it. At the time, two children and a dog were inside the home. Everyone — including the animals — made it out safely before first responders arrived.

Deputies and firefighters arriving on scene saw smoke coming from the roof. Fire personnel entered the home and located an active fire in the attic space, fueled by burning insulation. Crews quickly extinguished the flames, limiting fire and smoke damage to the attic and one room.

Investigators believe the blaze started due to an aging electrical system. The resident told officials one light suddenly went out, followed by the smell of burning electrical components.

The home was occupied by two adults, two children, and a dog at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing.

Multiple departments responded, including the Town of Fond du Lac Fire Department, City of Fond du Lac Fire Department, Eden Fire Department, Van Dyne Fire Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Lomira Fire Department, and Alliant Energy.