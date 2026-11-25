GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Brown County 911 dispatcher who spent his working days answering calls for people needing help is being remembered by his family for the life he lived away from the dispatch center.

Colin Sherwood died Nov. 23 after taking his own life, according to his family. He was 27 years old.

According to the group Nocturnal Dispatchers, Sherwood was the 22nd 911 dispatcher reported to have died by suicide this year. The group reported another death Tuesday night, this time involving a dispatcher in Kansas, bringing its reported total to 23 nationwide this year.

In announcing the latest death, the group offered condolences to both dispatchers' families, friends and coworkers, including those who worked alongside them through long nights and difficult calls.

Sherwood had worked as a 911 dispatcher in Brown County for fewer than six months and was still employed there at the time of his death, according to his family.

Before becoming a dispatcher, Sherwood served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Forces Defender.

His family described him as intelligent, caring and quick-witted. They said he could be a class clown and was known for making people laugh.

Sherwood also loved flying.

He was taking lessons toward earning his pilot's license and had already completed his first solo flight. His parents said becoming a pilot was one of his dreams.

Outside of work, Sherwood played guitar and loved music, hiking, spending time at the beach and hunting with his uncle. He had also recently developed an interest in foraging and botany. His family said his faith was an important part of his life.

His parents, Karen and Jason Loritz said, "Colin was looking toward the future, saving money and making plans for the next chapter of his life with his girlfriend, Kalli Best."

Instead, his family received devastating news from Brown County deputies that Colin had taken his own life.

His family said the loss still feels unreal, describing it as a nightmare and saying it feels as though Colin should still be here.

Now, as his family prepares to say goodbye, they want people to know the person behind the job title.

Sherwood was an Air Force veteran and 911 dispatcher, but he was also a son, brother, boyfriend, musician, outdoorsman and aspiring pilot.

His family is still working to finalize service arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to consider making a donation to Ducks Unlimited in Colin's honor.