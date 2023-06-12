Family pets die in house fire

FORESTVILLE (NBC 26) — No one was hurt, but a family's pets died in a house fire in Forestville Friday morning.

Southern Door firefighters were called to the fire at 227 Lucerne Drive around 8 a.m.

Crews say they believe the fire started in the home's basement and spread toward the kitchen area.

The home is still standing, but it suffered extensive smoke damage and considerable fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have started near an electrical appliance.

Three dogs, four cats and a rabbit died in the fire.

The scene was cleared around 10:30 a.m.

