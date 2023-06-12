Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family pets die in house fire

Nobody was hurt, but three dogs, four cats and a rabbit died in a house that caught fire in Forestville.
Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Fire truck
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 10:12:15-04

FORESTVILLE (NBC 26) — No one was hurt, but a family's pets died in a house fire in Forestville Friday morning.

Southern Door firefighters were called to the fire at 227 Lucerne Drive around 8 a.m.

Crews say they believe the fire started in the home's basement and spread toward the kitchen area.

The home is still standing, but it suffered extensive smoke damage and considerable fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have started near an electrical appliance.

Three dogs, four cats and a rabbit died in the fire.

The scene was cleared around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!