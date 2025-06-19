Family loses home in Ripon fire

TOWN OF RIPON (NBC 26) — A family is homeless after a fire broke out in the Town of Ripon on Thursday, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say officials received a call for black smoke inside a home on Skyline Circle in the Town of Ripon just before 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters contained the fire, which they said started in the basement, before it spread to the rest of the home. Deputies said the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature, stemming from failure of a tool that was plugged in at the time.

The homeowners were not home during the incident. A cat inside the house died from smoke inhalation. Other pets inside the home were rescued by emergency personnel.

Deputies say the rest of the home suffered significant smoke and soot damage and is uninhabitable at this time.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature, according to deputies, but it remains under investigation.