Family displaced after New London duplex catches fire

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — A duplex fire on East Pine Street Monday afternoon left both units heavily damaged and displaced two families. Firefighters say the fire started in the garage of 627 E. Pine Street, quickly spreading smoke and flames but stopped short of engulfing the living areas.

The New London Fire Department responded around 3:01 p.m. after receiving reports of flames coming from the central garage shared by the two units. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire billowing from one of the garages. The roof had begun collapsing onto a vehicle inside — a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the vehicle and garage fire before it spread deeper into either residence. Despite their efforts, both units sustained smoke damage, and the garage and roof are considered a total loss. Officials say the duplex itself may be a complete write-off.

Vehicle Fire Linked to Earlier Crash with Dog

The tenant at 627 E. Pine Street told investigators she had hit and killed a hunting dog earlier in the day while driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee. The collision damaged the vehicle’s engine compartment, shredding its serpentine belt. She was able to drive the SUV home and park it in the garage before leaving for work.

She believes the vehicle ignited sometime afterward, sparking the blaze. At the time of the fire, no one from her side of the duplex — including her three young children and mother — was home. Firefighters could not locate her pet cat but were told it is adept at hiding.

Evacuations and Pet Rescue

On the other side of the duplex, at 629 E. Pine Street, the tenant said her adult son noticed the fire after being alerted by a neighbor. He evacuated quickly, taking two of their three cats. Crews later found the third cat alive after the flames were extinguished.

Mutual Aid Response

The New London Fire Department received assistance from the Hortonville Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, New London First Responders, and New London Police. The Red Cross is helping both families with emergency needs.

