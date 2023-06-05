Family displaced after Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is investigating how a house fire on the city's west side started shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Crews on site saw heavy fire showing from the three stall attached garage with flames spreading into the main living area of the house.

Firefighters accessed the home and saw that the fire had quickly spread to several floors and the attic.

The fire was controlled within an hour, but the damage was extensive and is estimated at around $750,000.

Five people were displaced from the home, but the department says nobody was injured in fire.