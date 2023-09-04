Watch Now
Family and dog escape early morning house fire

A Fond du Lac family is all right after their home caught fire early Monday morning. Investigators say they were able to rescue one of the family's dogs, but another dog is still unaccounted.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 09:20:59-04

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A family is safe after escaping an early morning house fire in Fond du Lac.

Firefighters were called to 213 N. Military Rd. in Fond du Lac Monday morning at 1:42.

Crews say there were heavy fire conditions from the breezeway of the single-family home.

The fire quickly spread up the side of the home and made its way into the second floor and to the attic.

Crews quickly started dousing the flames, but it also caused a lot of damage.

The people living there were able to get out safely, thanks to working smoke detectors.

One of their dogs was rescued from the home and received medical treatment at the scene, but another dog is still unaccounted for.

We're working to learn how the fire started.

