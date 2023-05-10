Fall Prevention Alliance 'Rescue Task Force Project' provides life saving training

Fall Prevention Alliance is a local non-profit that provides life-saving training completely free of charge through its Rescue Task Force Project.

By using state-of-the-art equipment such as life-sized mannequins, the non-profit trains the community in skills like performing CPR and applying a tourniquet.

"We have mannequins that breathe, we can do airway skills with them. The big piece of it though is we can actually have the mannequins bleed and work with the specific training that we want to do on them," said Board President David Dellemann.



On Monday, the Rescue Task Force Project provided training for the teen and young adult program at Bridge the Gap - another non-profit that serves those with autism and other special abilities.

“Especially for our teens who maybe struggle with sudden changes that happen in their daily routine, knowing that they have this training and background kind of in their back pocket I think will help them be able to best service their community if they were ever in a situation where they would need to step in," said Bridge the Gap Program Manager Dana Seymour.

Fall Prevention Alliance was originally founded to bring awareness to injury prevention, particularly helping seniors to avoid falls. Then 10 years ago, the non-profit started its Rescue Task Force Project when the number of mass shootings in the U.S began to escalate.

Aside from teaching basic life skills, the non-profit also trains local school staff and law enforcement on active shooter strategies and active threat response.

They also partner with a company called CitizenAid U.S that supplies "stop the bleed" kits to the general public. They've helped get these kits into school districts across Brown County.

“With as many incidents that are going on nationwide, the more people we can prepare for that is really key," Dellemann said.

The hope is that the more people who know how to step in when an emergency occurs, the more lives can be saved.

"The more people that can know the basic skill sets really promotes the survivability of everyone," Dellemann said.

“Just to know that they have done this in this type of environment, that they can do it, I think will help them also encourage other community members that they might be around to help them step in as well," Seymour said.