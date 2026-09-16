Fake 911 call sends police and fire crews to Harrison home in swatting incident

HARRISON (NBC 26) — The Calumet County Sheriff's Office is investigating a swatting incident after a fake 911 call sent multiple police and fire agencies to a home in the Village of Harrison Tuesday night.

Someone called 911 just before 7 p.m. claiming he had been stabbed in the chest and that he shot and killed his wife. Deputies responded to a home on Winding Trail Drive, where they found the homeowner and quickly determined the story was fabricated. No homicide occurred and no weapons were found.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public.

Swatting is a criminal act in which an individual makes a false emergency report intended to prompt a significant law enforcement, fire, or EMS response.

"These incidents are inherently dangerous because responding personnel must treat reported emergencies as legitimate until they can safely determine otherwise," the Calumet County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

This is the second such call in the NBC 26 area in as many days. Monday, officers were dispatched to an Oshkosh home after a caller claimed he had shot his girlfriend and was holding another person at gunpoint. That call proved to be a hoax.

The Calumet Sheriff's Office is now searching for the person responsible for the fake call. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

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