Fair season in full swing in Northeast Wisconsin

Fair season has begun in Northeast Wisconsin and, as the Wisconsin Association of Fairs says, these fairs are entertaining, educational and downright fun!

Here's a list of all the fairs on the schedule here in our neighborhoods:

  • Outagamie County Fair (Seymour) June 25-29
  • Kewaunee County Fair (Luxemburg) July 10-13
  • Fond du Lac County Fair (Fond du Lac) July 15-20
  • Menominee County Fair (Stephenson, MI) July 17-20
  • Winnebago County Fair (Oshkosh) July 30-Aug. 3
  • Green Lake County Fair (Green Lake) July 31-Aug. 3
  • Brown County Fair (De Pere) August 13-17
  • Door County Fair (Sturgeon Bay) Aug. 13-17
  • Waushara County Fair (Wautoma) Aug. 14-17
  • Manitowoc County Fair (Manitowoc) Aug. 20-24
  • Oconto County Youth Fair (Gillett) Aug. 20-24
  • Waupaca County Fair (Weyauwega) Aug. 20-24
  • Marinette County Fair (Wausaukee) Aug. 21-24
  • Shawano County Fair (Shawano) Aug. 27-Sept. 1
  • Sheboygan County Fair (Plymouth) Aug. 28-Sept. 1
  • Calumet County Fair (Chilton) Aug. 29-Sept. 1

The Wisconsin State Fair will take place in West Allis, begining July 31 and continuing through Aug. 10.

For a complete list of fairs across our state, you can visit the Wisconsin Association of Fairs webpage here.

