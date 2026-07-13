Extreme heat forces Bay Beach to close early Monday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you were planning a trip to Bay Beach on Monday evening, you'll need to make other plans.

Bay Beach Amusement Park is closing at 4 p.m. Monday, several hours earlier than its usual summer closing time, because of the extreme heat.

Park officials said the early closure is meant to help protect both guests and employees.

"Due to the excessive heat, Bay Beach will be closing today (7/13) at 4:00 PM to help ensure the safety of our guests and staff," the park said in a social media post.

Valerie Juarez

Officials said they'll continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as the hot weather continues this week.

The closure comes as dangerous heat settles across Northeast Wisconsin.

Bay Beach has been a Green Bay summer tradition for more than a century, welcoming families since 1892. During the summer, the park is typically open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

