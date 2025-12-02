Extreme cold forces downtown Oshkosh to cancel Holiday Parade

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The start of December is bringing a bitter blast of cold that’s forcing a major seasonal tradition to be called off.

Downtown Oshkosh officials announced Wednesday that this year’s Holiday Parade, initially set for December 4, won’t go on as planned because of the dangerously low temperatures expected that evening.

After talking with city leaders, police, weather experts, and parade partners, organizers say the risks to families, performers, and volunteers are too high.

Forecasts show wind chills plunging well below what is considered safe for anyone standing outside for long periods of time, especially children, marching bands, first responders, and community groups who make up a large part of the parade lineup.

“We know how much the Holiday Parade means to our community and our downtown businesses, and this is not a decision we take lightly,” said Megan Lang, Board Chair of the Downtown Oshkosh BID, in the press release. “However, the well-being of our participants, staff, and attendees is our top priority. With the extreme cold expected, canceling the parade is the safest and most responsible choice.”

There will be no makeup date this season. However, downtown leaders are hoping families still come out to celebrate at Reindeer on the Square on December 13, another popular holiday event that will go on as planned.

Even with the parade off the calendar, downtown businesses will remain open offering holiday deals, warm spaces to escape the cold, and plenty of festive activities for anyone still looking to get into the spirit.

You can find updates on other winter events and holiday happenings at DowntownOshkosh.com or by following Downtown Oshkosh on social media.