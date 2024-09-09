There will be additional police presence at two Fond du Lac middle schools Monday following threats.

Administrators say they discovered an alleged threat to Thiesen Middle School Friday. Then, they say word spread to the community at Woodworth Middle School.

Watch: What we know so far about an increased police presence at two Fond du Lac middle schools:

Expect additional police presence at two Fond du Lac middle schools

After an investigation, administrators determined the threat was not credible. But there will be an increased police presence at both schools out of an abundance of caution.

