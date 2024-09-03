Everyone safe after Fond du Lac home catches fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after a home caught fire Monday night in Fond du Lac.

Firefighters were called to 156 South Hickory after 11:15 p.m. for a house fire.

A young man living in the home was able to douse the flames before firefighters arrived, and firefighters say they believe it started from one of the bedrooms.

Everyone made it out safely.

The people inside the home say their eyes started burning from the smoke, but they never heard a smoke detector.

Firefighters say they checked the battery on the home's first floor, and it was dead.

So, they swapped out the old battery for a new one.

Investigators say they're still working to learn how the fire started, and they want to remind people to always test your smoke detectors around Daylight Saving Time.