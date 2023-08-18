Evers signs off on College Avenue improvements in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers signed a contract worth approximately $3.8 million to replace a structure along WIS 125/College Avenue in Grand Chute, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Construction is expected to begin on Monday, Aug. 28 and wrap up in November, the release said.

DOT officials said College Avenue will be closed between the I-41 northbound exit and the North Westhill Boulevard entrance ramps.

Below is a map of the project and detour for drivers from the DOT.