Evers signs off on College Avenue improvements in Grand Chute

Gov. Tony Evers addresses the Wisconsin Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, during a sendoff ceremony July 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The approximately 400 Soldiers will deploy as a security element for coalition forces in the Central Command theater of operations. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Eggers
Posted at 6:33 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 19:33:24-04

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers signed a contract worth approximately $3.8 million to replace a structure along WIS 125/College Avenue in Grand Chute, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Construction is expected to begin on Monday, Aug. 28 and wrap up in November, the release said.

DOT officials said College Avenue will be closed between the I-41 northbound exit and the North Westhill Boulevard entrance ramps.

Below is a map of the project and detour for drivers from the DOT.

