Escapades relocating to the Town of Scott

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay business that's been part of the community for more than three decades is relocating to the Town of Scott.

The developer of the brand new Scottland Yard Business Complex has been busy adding the finishing touches on the space.

"We'll have about a hundred companies that will be in this complex," said Scottland Yard Business Complex owner, Kurt Boulanger.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the economy, Boulanger said bringing new and established businesses to his neighborhood just made sense.

"Yeah, obviously I'd like to continue to get more people here and complete this complex in the next three to five years," Boulanger said.

Some of those business owners include Mary Lawler and her husband, who both own Escapades in Green Bay.

"I'll miss this. It's 32 and a half years, and my husband and I met here," Lawler said.

After reviewing her lease with the original Escapades property owner, Lawler says she's looking forward to moving Escapades to the Town of Scott, and customers seem excited too.

"I am, because every single person I've told since this happened has said nothing but positives. I haven't had one negative yet. So, I'm very excited about that," Lawler said.

Lawler said she'd like to mix and serve her first margarita in the new location by the middle of April, but her main priority is keeping Escapades' original charm.

"I hope the first reaction is, "Oh, it's just like Escapades." That's what I'm trying to do. There's something to be said for a little place like this that has all the people, but it's really—as you can see—about the people."

Lawler said her last day at the original Escapades really depends on how quickly they're able to relocate to the Town of Scott.

Lawler says the original space will go back to the property owner, but she's not sure what they plan to do with it.

Boulanger says he plans to add a restaurant to new Scottland Yard Business Complex where people will be able to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner; but he wants everything finalized before he announces who they are.