Eric Church to perform at Summerfest June 22

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Another Summerfest headliner has been announced: Eric Church!

The country superstar will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 22, Summerfest announced Wednesday.

The performance is a part of Church's The Outsiders Revival Tour. He will be joined by Elle King, Summerfest announced.

Tickets to see Church will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.