Empowering girls beyond the finish line: Girls on the Run making strides in Northeast Wisconsin

According to research, girls often experience a drop in confidence between ages 8 and 12.

Girls on the Run Northeast Wisconsin, a recipient of this year's Give Big Green Bay, is making a significant impact by uplifting young girls in our community.

Hope Schaefer, the Executive Director of Girls on the Run, a local running club for girls says the organization can transform a young girl's confidence.

"It's making them understand who they are, who they want to be, and giving them the confidence and the emotional tools to show up that way," says Schaefer.

Girls on the Run, founded on the belief that every girl has the potential to be extraordinary, goes beyond running. Last year, 600 girls in grades 3 through 8 joined the research-based program, learning valuable lessons in self-esteem, teamwork, and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

"We have 120 kids from around Brown County, and being a part of Give Big Green Bayis building our awareness. It's allowing us to reach more sites, reach more schools," explains Schaefer.

"Girls have this drop in self-competence by age nine. But coupled with the additional elements of social media and the COVID pandemic, you have significant mental health issues that are facing our girls and our kids right now. And our program is actively working against that to give them the tools and the resources they need to show up as their best selves," Schaefer asserts.

The program concludes in a 5K run, providing each girl with that "I did this" moment.

Girls on the Run conducts sessions in both spring and fall, with this year's 5K run scheduled at Jewelers Mutual Park on May 18th. For those interested in supporting or participating, sign up here.

