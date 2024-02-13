Empowering birth experiences: The crucial role of doulas in maternal care

GREEN BAY — To empower expecting mothers, The Wisconsin Doulas Associationis emphasizing the critical role of doulas in the birthing process.

The Wisconsin Doulas Association emphasizes the critical role of doulas in empowering expecting mothers during the birthing process.

Doulas are trained professionals providing continuous emotional, physical, and informational support, increasingly recognized for their positive impact on childbirth experiences.

The presence of a doula during childbirth is linked to lower rates of infant and maternal mortality, offering personalized care to help families navigate labor and make informed decisions.

Doulas, trained professionals providing continuous emotional, physical, and informational support, are becoming increasingly recognized for their positive impact on childbirth experiences.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the presence of a doula during childbirth is associated with lower rates of infant mortality and maternal mortality. Doulas offers personalized care, helping families navigate the complexities of labor, make informed decisions, and advocate for their preferences within the medical system.

Emily Jacobson, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Doulas Association, "Doulas serve as a crucial support system, providing comfort, guidance, and advocacy throughout the birthing journey." says Jacobson.

The demand for doula services has grown significantly in recent years. However, challenges such as the lack of insurance coverage for doula services and the need for greater recognition within hospital systems continue.

Give Big Green Bay, a local initiative supporting non-profit organizations, plays a pivotal role in aiding the Wisconsin Doulas Association's mission.

This year’s Give Big Green Bay 24-hour day of giving begins February 21st at noon.

Stay with NBC 26 to learn more about the 50 local non-profit recipients of this year’s campaign.