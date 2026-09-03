Employee shot in Shawano armed robbery attempt

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — A gas station employee was shot Wednesday night in what police are calling an attempted armed robbery. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. at People’s Express, 716, S. Main St. The suspect escaped the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Shawano police at (715) 524-4545.

NBC 26 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more. Please stay with us as this story develops.