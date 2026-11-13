Employee hospitalized after chemical leak at Green Bay facility

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One employee was taken to a hospital early Friday after a chemical leak prompted a hazardous materials response at a Green Bay commercial facility.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews were called to the 1300 block of Lime Kiln Road around 1:23 a.m. for a reported chemical release.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found a 275-gallon tote containing a corrosive cleaning solution had leaked. The chemical, which is used as part of the facility's cleaning process, sent vapor toward the ceiling of the work area.

The department's Hazardous Materials Team was called to the scene.

After an initial assessment, two firefighters wearing Level B protective suits and breathing apparatus entered the area while another two-person team stood by as backup. Crews were able to shut off two valves and stop the leak.

The firefighters who entered the area were decontaminated at the scene.

One employee was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Officials did not provide additional information about the employee's condition.

The fire department said the facility was not damaged and no products were contaminated. The facility is expected to remain in full operation.

About 11 Green Bay Metro Fire Department units responded, including engine, truck, squad, medic and command companies.

Crews cleared the scene around 3:10 a.m.

