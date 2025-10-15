Employee dies after accident at Johnson Controls in Marinette

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Johnson Controls says an employee has died following an accident at its Industrial Parkway facility in Marinette.

In a statement, a Tyco spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened that one of our colleagues passed away Monday as the result of an accident at our Industrial Parkway facility in Marinette. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our teammate. An investigation into the incident is underway and we are fully cooperating with the authorities. We are also making resources available to those involved."

The company said that, for privacy reasons, it is not releasing additional information at this time, including the employee's name.

Johnson Controls is a global manufacturer of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, fire suppression equipment, security systems, and building automation technologies.

The company is spread out across the country and has several facilities in Wisconsin.

Local authorities have not yet released further details about the incident or the employee’s identity.

