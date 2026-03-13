Emergency managers warn residents to prepare for possible power outages

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As a powerful winter storm moves toward the region this weekend, emergency managers are urging residents to prepare now for the possibility of widespread power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

Forecasters say the storm could bring more than a foot of snow to parts of Northeast Wisconsin, along with strong winds that could lead to blowing snow, whiteout conditions, and potential power outages.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Dan Kane says storms that combine heavy snow and strong winds can create several risks at once.

“When we get this level of both wind and snow totals combined, it creates almost what we would call impossible driving conditions,” Kane said.

Because of that, officials say the best thing residents can do is prepare in advance and limit travel if conditions deteriorate.

Why power outages happen during winter storms

Kane says several factors determine whether outages occur during a storm.

Heavy snow can accumulate on power lines, especially when the snow is wet or dense. Ice can also build up on power lines and tree branches. When strong winds are added to the mix, branches or entire trees can fall and take down power lines.

When outages affect multiple communities at once, repairs can take time because utility crews must respond to many locations.

One of the most important steps

Emergency managers say one of the most important steps during a power outage is something many people overlook: reporting the outage to your power company.

Kane says many residents assume someone else has already called it in.

But multiple reports from the same neighborhood help power companies understand the size and location of the problem.

If only one home reports an outage, crews may believe it is an isolated issue. If several homes report the same outage, it may signal a larger problem on the power grid.

Officials say storms of this size can make travel dangerous or impossible for periods of time.

That means families should be prepared to stay home for several days if needed.

Have enough supplies for at least 72 hours

Kane recommends having enough supplies to remain at home for at least 72 hours without power.

Important supplies include:

• Nonperishable food that does not require cooking

• One gallon of water per person per day

• Flashlights and extra batteries

• Battery backups or power banks for phones

• Extra blankets and warm clothing

• A battery powered or hand crank weather radio

These items can help families stay informed and comfortable while waiting for power restoration or improved road conditions.

Food safety

Another concern during outages is food safety. Kane says keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible is critical.

A refrigerator can keep food cold for about four hours if it remains closed.

A full freezer can keep food frozen for about 48 hours.

Once food rises above 40 degrees, it may begin to spoil and should be discarded.

Generator safety

Many homeowners rely on generators during outages, but officials warn they must be used safely.

Generators should always be operated outdoors and in well-ventilated areas. Running generators indoors or in garages can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly.

Emergency managers also warn residents never to use ovens, stoves or other appliances to heat their homes. Doing so can also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Medical equipment and medications

People who rely on electricity for medical devices should plan ahead before the storm arrives.

Kane says residents who depend on equipment such as oxygen machines or other powered medical devices should speak with their healthcare providers about backup plans.

Medications that require refrigeration should also be part of emergency planning.

Travel may become dangerous

Officials say residents should take storm warnings seriously, even in a region accustomed to winter weather.

“We're from Green Bay, so sometimes we think we can just power through a storm,” Kane said. “But storms like this can create conditions that make travel extremely dangerous.”

Heavy snow combined with wind can lead to whiteout conditions that make it difficult to see the road.

In some situations, tow bans may be issued, meaning vehicles that slide off the road may not be recoverable right away. Because of that, emergency managers recommend avoiding travel during the height of the storm whenever possible.

Stay informed

Emergency managers recommend monitoring weather updates and preparing early as forecasts evolve.

Preparation steps residents can take now include:

• Charging phones and electronic devices

• Checking emergency kits at home and in vehicles

• Filling prescriptions

• Making alternate plans if travel is scheduled Sunday

Officials say taking these steps before the storm arrives can make a significant difference if conditions worsen.

“Do your best to create backups and contingencies for everyday life so you don't find yourself unprepared,” Kane said.