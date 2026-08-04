Emergency drainage repairs prompt overnight I-41 closure

(NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure Tuesday on southbound Interstate 41 in Brown County for emergency drainage repairs.

Southbound I-41 between County S and County U near Wrightstown will close from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, according to WisDOT. Crews will repair a temporary drainage structure in the construction zone.

Drivers will be detoured using County S and County U.

The southbound I-41 on-ramp from County S and the southbound off-ramp to County U will also be closed during the work.

WisDOT said all operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

