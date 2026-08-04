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Emergency drainage repairs prompt overnight I-41 closure

Road Closure
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

(NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure Tuesday on southbound Interstate 41 in Brown County for emergency drainage repairs.

Southbound I-41 between County S and County U near Wrightstown will close from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, according to WisDOT. Crews will repair a temporary drainage structure in the construction zone.

Drivers will be detoured using County S and County U.

The southbound I-41 on-ramp from County S and the southbound off-ramp to County U will also be closed during the work.

WisDOT said all operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

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