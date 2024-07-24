Elvis's private jet draws a crowd at EAA

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — James "Jimmy" Webb is an aircraft enthusiast and says he bid $234,000 on Elvis's private jet during an auction 18 months ago, and he decided to make it mobile—but not for the sky.

He debuted his project at EAA this week in Oshkosh, and people started lining up early to step inside.

"It has been quite the adventure," Webb said.

Webb says when Elvis's private jet came up for auction, he had just the plan for it.

He decided to retrofit the original fuselage on top of an RV frame so he could drive it down the road.

"I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I also knew it would never fly again, and the only way I could think of to share it with as many people as possible is to show it around the country and maybe even the world one day, is to make it mobile and nothing crazier than being able to drive it," Webb said.

Webb says the 18-month project surprisingly didn't have many issues, and when he finished the project, he loaded up his crew and set his sights on EAA Airventure at Oshkosh.

He traveled 1,659 miles on its maiden voyage from Tampa, Florida to Oshkosh.

"It drives honestly very good. When you're at like 65 or 70 miles an hour as best as you can. The hardest part is kind of the people. It causes a bit of a traffic jam everywhere," Webb said.

Webb says he is charging people to walk through Elvis's plane at EAA, but he says most of that money will be going to Wings of Compassion.

It's a non-profit group that benefits veterans.

"People stopping here should come take a look at it, because it is the only one in the world. It's got the celebrity connection. It's got the crazy celebrity. It's got the crazy, running and driving connection. People still can't get over the fact that we drive it from the cockpit," Webb said.

Webb said his next project with the plane is adding air-conditioning to it, but he says so far, it's been quite the hit at EAA.

"Honestly, it's pretty incredible to see everybody when they come out of it, they're always like, "That was awesome"," Webb said.

Webb says the jet will be on display at EAA until Sunday.

After that, Webb says he plans to travel back to Florida.