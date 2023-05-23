Elsie Mae's recalls pies, quiches

(NBC 26) — Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies based in Milwaukee has issued a voluntary Class I recall of pot pies and quiches that were sold on or before May 19.

The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during routine surveillance. Evidence showed the product was made without an inspection.

Consumers who have recalled products are advised to discard them.

Products recalled include but are not limited to:



Beef and Stout Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping

Italian Wedding Pot Pie

Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie

Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough

Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough

Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese and Garlic

Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese

Shepherds Pot Pie

Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie

Northern Porker Pot Pie

Reuben Pot Pie

Gluten-Free varieties of meat pot pies

Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the product.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.