Elsie Mae's recalls pies, quiches

(NBC 26) — Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies based in Milwaukee has issued a voluntary Class I recall of pot pies and quiches that were sold on or before May 19.
The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during routine surveillance. Evidence showed the product was made without an inspection.
Consumers who have recalled products are advised to discard them.
Products recalled include but are not limited to:
- Beef and Stout Pot Pie
- Chicken Pot Pie
- Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping
- Italian Wedding Pot Pie
- Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie
- Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough
- Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough
- Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese and Garlic
- Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese
- Shepherds Pot Pie
- Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
- Northern Porker Pot Pie
- Reuben Pot Pie
- Gluten-Free varieties of meat pot pies
- Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the product.
Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.