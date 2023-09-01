Elevated fire danger across southern, central Wisconsin this Labor Day weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to avoid all outdoor burning this Labor Day weekend due to elevated fire danger across southern and central Wisconsin. This includes campfires.

The DNR says this weekend's forecast indicates very hot, dry, and windy conditions Saturday through Monday. The forecast has promoted the potential for critical fire weather warnings.

Embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire on windy, dry days.

The DNR says, "DNR burn permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county. However, the DNR will suspend annual burn permits in these critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority."

The DNR responded to 10 wildfires in the last week and expects more fires over the weekend.

"Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous," the DNR shared.

Below are fire safety tips provided by the DNR:



Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early and call 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports, and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions and burn restrictions on the WisBurn website.